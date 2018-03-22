Rand Paul: 'Deep State Is Trying To Bring Trump Down'

During an appearance on The Laura Ingraham Show this week, Senator Rand Paul warned that “Absolutely, there is a deep state” and that it is actively working to “try to bring Trump down.”

“The deep state is the intelligence agencies that do not have oversight,” Paul said, adding “Only eight people in Congress know what they’re doing, and traditionally, those eight people have been a rubber stamp to let the intelligence communities do whatever they want.”

The Senator was referring to the majority and minority leaders of the House and Senate, in addition to the chairmen and ranking members of the two intelligence committees.

“There is no skeptic among the eight people that are supposedly overseeing the intelligence community.” Paul warned.

The interview is 21 mins in:

The Senator then warned that intelligence heads, with the rubber stamp of the ‘gang of 8’ have abused their positions.

“John Brennan and James Clapper were doing whatever the hell they wanted, without any judicial warrants,” Paul declared.

“I think there were numerous people in the Obama administration who were using intelligence — one, to try to bring Trump down; but two, also, they were using it for political purposes,” Paul stated, adding that “this is very, very worrisome.”

“This is the real problem,” Paul said, noting that founding father James Madison warned about such over reach.

“Madison said that men are not angels. And all you gotta do is look at John Brennan’s tweet to know that he’s not an angel. And listen to James Clapper lying to the Senate about whether they were spying on Americans.” Paul said, referring to the following recent tweet from Brennan, aimed at the President:

When the full extent of your venality, moral turpitude, and political corruption becomes known, you will take your rightful place as a disgraced demagogue in the dustbin of history. You may scapegoat Andy McCabe, but you will not destroy America…America will triumph over you. https://t.co/uKppoDbduj — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) March 17, 2018

Brennan is engaged in a battle with Trump, still attempting to bring down the President by suggesting on a daily basis that he is under the thumb of Vladimir Putin.

In a further appearance on Fox News, Rand Paul slammed Brennan, saying “I think he’ll go down in history as someone who is very much a partisan and not in the tradition of law enforcement of trying to be even-keeled and non-partisan.”

Paul noted that Brennan advocates “basically unlimited surveillance of Americans.”

“This is exactly why we need more control over the intelligence community, and I think they should never be searching an American’s records without a judge’s warrant,” Paul urged.