Rand Paul: “Deep State” Keeping Intel From Congress

Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.) slammed the Deep State for withholding intel on the killing of the Saudi Journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Paul said that representatives being kept in the dark by intelligence agencies is “the very definition of the Deep State,” in his Tuesday interview on Fox’s America’s Newsroom.

“If we aren’t told about this and I’m not allowed to know about these conclusions, then I can’t have oversight,” he said. “And so then state grows, the intelligence, the Deep State grows and has more and more power.”

Paul went on to claim that he has read in the media that the CIA said “with high confidence” the Saudi crown prince, Mohammad bin Salman, was involved in the killing of Khashoggi, he continued.

“I have not seen that intelligence nor have I even seen the conclusions,” he said. “And today there’s yet another briefing and I’m being excluded.”

“So really, this is the Deep State at work – that your representatives don’t know what is going on in the intelligence agencies.”

The Fox host then asked if Paul trusted James Mattis, but a technical difficulty seemingly occurred as Paul gave no indication he had heard the question.

“Senator can you hear us?” said the host. “Senator Paul’s been very disturbed by the briefing, or the lack thereof.”

Later, Paul was seen outside of today’s CIA briefing asking why the CIA would withhold information that would supposedly prove its own claim.

The Director of the CIA has arrived in the Senate, yet almost every senator has been excluded. Why not share information with the entire Senate on MBS’ role in the killing of a journalist? Saudi Arabia continues to spread radicalism & we shouldn’t continue to blindly support them pic.twitter.com/xfCIL3LnWU — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 4, 2018

“Today there’s a CIA briefing going on right now for which most rank and file senators and congressmen have been excluded,” said Paul. “I think it’s wrong for the CIA to have expressed a conclusion that the crown prince was involved in the killing of Khashoggi and then withhold that information.”

“I know about the information of the CIA’s conclusions only by reading it in the media.”