Rand Paul: Democrats Are Openly Supporting Communism, Not Being Challenged By Media

Senator Rand Paul has warned that Democrats such as Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are being allowed to openly advocate the policies of Communist dictators without recourse from the party or mainstream media.

Speaking on the matter during an interview with C-Span, Paul said “nobody in the media seems to care that what AOC is supporting or what Bernie is supporting is Stalin and Mao and Pol Pot, and all these terrible ideas, and they get away with it because they aren’t challenged.”

Paul has a book out called “The Case Against Socialism” detailing how this is unfolding.

The Senator pointed to the situation in Venezuela as an example of the reality of socialist policies.

“Venezuela is just such a disaster. I mean, people literally eating their pets. We tell the story of a young lady who was a teenage girl, and she has a gang, but her gang is to defend the turf of trash. So, there’s certain garbage receptacles and she keeps people out of them because those are her garbage receptacles to look for food. How sad. People killing rats in the street to try to eat them, pigeons, and it just, it really is a sad thing.” Paul urged.

“We have to understand why the world economy got better, and we have to understand why Venezuela’s deteriorating into, you know, chaos.” Paul continued.

“It’s part of also the debate we should be having up here, and we don’t seem to have it in Congress, is that we don’t develop, we aren’t really talking about which economically system is better.” he added.

The interviewer, Florida Republican Matt Gaetz, brought up Bernie Sanders saying in the past that breadlines are a good thing.

“It’s funny, sometimes American journalists talk about how bad a country is, that people are lining up for food. That is a good thing!” Sanders stated. “In other countries people don’t line up for food. The rich get the food and the poor starve to death.”

Paul responded “Yeah, well, we suggest that he actually go down and see what the lines are like in Venezuela. I don’t think people are too excited about lines.”

It was reported this week that a survey discovered 70 percent of American millennials said they would vote for a socialist, with 1 in 3 saying they have a favorable view of communism.

“The historical amnesia about the dangers of communism and socialism is on full display in this year’s report,” said Marion Smith, executive director of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation.

“When we don’t educate our youngest generations about the historical truth of 100 million victims murdered at the hands of communist regimes over the past century, we shouldn’t be surprised at their willingness to embrace Marxist ideas,” Smith added. “We need to redouble our efforts to educate America’s youth about the history of communist regimes and the dangers of socialism today.”