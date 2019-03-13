Rand Paul: 'FBI Mistress' Lisa Page Confirmed 'Fake Russia Investigation'

Fired FBI lawyer Lisa Page confirmed in recently released transcripts that the Russia investigation was “fake” and an “anti-Trump insurance policy” against the president, according to Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.).

“This deserves more attention! FBI Mistress, Lisa Page, confirmed to House Judiciary, there was an anti-Trump Insurance Policy and it’s the fake Russian investigation!” Paul tweeted Wednesday.

“She admits there was almost no evidence on collusion, yet they continued with WITCH HUNT!”

Transcripts of Page’s closed-door testimony to a joint congressional task force last year were released on Tuesday, and members of Congress are just beginning to learn of some stunning key facts.

For example, Page revealed that the FBI was indeed inclined to indict Hillary Clinton with “gross negligence” over the handling of her secret servers, but the Department of Justice ordered the Bureau not to pursue charges.

This is consistent with 2016 reports that former Attorney General Loretta Lynch, who headed the DOJ, may have struck a deal with Hillary’s husband Bill Clinton in a secret tarmac meeting just days before former FBI Director James Comey announced his decision not to charge her.

Additionally, Page claims her lover, FBI special agent Peter Strzok helped launch the investigation with impeachment of Trump and a promotion for himself as the end goal.

Strzok was hesitant to enter Special Counsel Mueller’s probe because he worried it may not end with impeachment, which could have hampered his “long-term prospects,” Page said.

She said Strzok told her, “If this is going to fizzle out and be nothing, then I shouldn’t sort of sacrifice my sort of long-term career prospects. If it’s going to end in impeachment, that’s kind of a big deal. I mean, put aside who it is, put aside how we feel about it. You know, that’s monumental.”

Adam Schiff now says he will hold off on impeaching President Trump, because the Mueller probe will most likely show no Russian collusion. Owen exposes the hypocrisy of those that have pushed the fake Russian collusion narrative.


