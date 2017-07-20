Rand Paul Grateful for Trump: "Everyday I wake up and say, 'It could have been Hillary'"

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul may have some issues with President Donald Trump, but at least it’s not President Hillary.

The former Republican presidential candidate said he’s grateful every morning we’re not under Hillary’s rule, which would likely have resulted in “war everywhere,” including against American businesses.

“I always compare. Every day, I wake up, and I say, ‘It could have been Hillary Clinton,’” Paul told Fox & Friends Thursday.

“We could be at war in the Middle East because Hillary Clinton wanted to go to war everywhere, and she would be at war with American business. It could be terrible, and I think Trump’s doing a much better job than we would have gotten.”

Sen. Paul praised the Trump administration for accomplishing many good things overlooked by the mainstream media, which is busy weaving the incessant Russia / Trump phony collusion narrative.

“I’m a glass half full guy, I think Gorsuch is a great pick for the Supreme Court, we put that through in record fashion. We repealed 14 regulations that were costing business about 60 billion in record fashion. So there’s a lot of good to be had,” Paul said.

Paul agreed with President Trump’s recent statements condemning Attorney General Jeff Sessions after the former Alabama senator recused himself from the Russia probe, and also took major issue with Sessions’ support for the unconstitutional practice known as civil asset forfeiture.

“My other objection with Senator Sessions is he’s also now going after people’s property through what we call ‘asset forfeiture,’ and I’m a big believer that this has been disproportionately applied to minorities and also poor people. And I think that we shouldn’t take people’s property without a conviction. And this is something I believe very strongly in and I worked in, and I’m disappointed that Sessions is going now after a lot of poor minorities to take their property without due process.”

On the Obamacare repeal bill’s failure, Paul called for scaling back federal regulations and pushed for states to control their own insurance options.

“I think all of these plans allow the death spiral to continue. In the rep. plan they subsidize the death spiral by giving money to the insurance companies. In the president’s plan, they force people to buy insurance. Neither one of them are going to work,” Paul stated.

“The only thing that would really work is get rid of all the federal regulations – all of them – on insurance, let states handle this and send it back to the people.”