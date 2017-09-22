Rand Paul Hits Back At Trump Over Healthcare Criticism

GOP Senator Rand Paul has said he will not budge his position on the latest healthcare bill being touted to replace Obamacare, despite the President publicly calling him out on social media.

Paul took to Twitter himself Friday, announcing that he “won’t be bribed or bullied” over the bill introduced by Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Bill Cassidy‘s (R-La.) which Paul says still doesn’t do enough to repeal Obamacare.

I won't vote for Obamacare Lite that keeps 90% of the taxes & spending just so some people can claim credit for something that didn't happen — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) September 22, 2017

Calling a bill that KEEPS most of Obamacare "repeal" doesn't make it true. That's what the swamp does. I won't be bribed or bullied. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) September 22, 2017

No one is more opposed to Obamacare than I am, and I've voted multiple times for repeal. The current bill isn't repeal. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) September 22, 2017

Paul responded after Trump called him out on Wednesday and Thursday, warning that Paul would forever be known as ‘the Republican who saved ObamaCare’ if he did not vote for the new bill.

Rand Paul, or whoever votes against Hcare Bill, will forever (future political campaigns) be known as "the Republican who saved ObamaCare." — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 22, 2017

Trump also described Paul as ‘a negative force’ when it comes to healthcare legislation.

Rand Paul is a friend of mine but he is such a negative force when it comes to fixing healthcare. Graham-Cassidy Bill is GREAT! Ends Ocare! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 20, 2017

Paul outlined his position on the bill clearly, telling Fox News in an interview Wednesday that “this bill actually keeps the Obamacare spending and just redistributes it among the states.”

“It’s a $1.2 trillion federal grant program and that’s just not repeal,” Paul said, adding “It’s barely Obamacare light. It keeps Obamacare.”

“There are a number of people wary of this. They are holding their nose to vote for this thing,” Paul added.

In a further interview with CNN, Paul countered that he believes he is a positive force and has a much better healthcare plan than the latest bill:

“I’m actually happy to be out there as the leading advocate for repealing Obamacare, not keeping it,” Paul said, adding that Republicans in favor of the latest bill “so totally do not get it.”