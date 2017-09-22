Rand Paul Hits Back At Trump Over Healthcare Criticism

GOP Senator Rand Paul has said he will not budge his position on the latest healthcare bill being touted to replace Obamacare, despite the President publicly calling him out on social media.

Paul took to Twitter himself Friday, announcing that he “won’t be bribed or bullied” over the bill introduced by Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Bill Cassidy‘s (R-La.) which Paul says still doesn’t do enough to repeal Obamacare.

Paul responded after Trump called him out on Wednesday and Thursday, warning that Paul would forever be known as ‘the Republican who saved ObamaCare’ if he did not vote for the new bill.

Trump also described Paul as ‘a negative force’ when it comes to healthcare legislation.

Paul outlined his position on the bill clearly, telling Fox News in an interview Wednesday that “this bill actually keeps the Obamacare spending and just redistributes it among the states.”

“It’s a $1.2 trillion federal grant program and that’s just not repeal,” Paul said, adding “It’s barely Obamacare light. It keeps Obamacare.”

“There are a number of people wary of this. They are holding their nose to vote for this thing,” Paul added.

In a further interview with CNN, Paul countered that he believes he is a positive force and has a much better healthcare plan than the latest bill:

“I’m actually happy to be out there as the leading advocate for repealing Obamacare, not keeping it,” Paul said, adding that Republicans in favor of the latest bill “so totally do not get it.”


Related Articles

Tucker Smacks Down Rob Reiner And Hollywood’s ‘War’ With Russia

Tucker Smacks Down Rob Reiner And Hollywood’s ‘War’ With Russia

U.S. News
Comments
Disturbing Video Shows Brutal Assault On Elderly Teacher By Middle School Students

Disturbing Video Shows Brutal Assault On Elderly Teacher By Middle School Students

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

There’s Something Wrong With Hillary

U.S. News
Comments

Mika Brzezinski: Trump’s Hugs Were ‘Pornographic’

U.S. News
Comments

Video: MSNBC Worries Trump’s Use Of The Word ‘Sovereign’ Is A “Dog Whistle”

U.S. News
Comments

Comments