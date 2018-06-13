Rand Paul Hopes That John Bolton Was Kept ‘At The Children’s Table’ During NK Summit

Senator Rand Paul had some stern words for National Security Adviser John BoltonTuesday, noting that he hopes Bolton, a known war hawk, was kept at “the children’s table” during President Trump’s meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

When asked by Fox News host Neil Cavuto what his thoughts were on Bolton being present, Paul replied “My hope is that he was at the children’s table and that he wasn’t influencing the discussion among adults.”

Paul was positive about the summit, and noted that Trump has made huge steps toward peace with the reclusive regime.

“I think giving up the war games, which happens twice a year, is a perfectly appropriate thing to do, as President Trump said, as long as there’s progress,” Paul said.

“North Korea offered to do no more testing — that’s not denuclearization, but those are two good initial steps.” The Senator added.

In a further appearance on CNN, Paul slammed Lindsey Graham for the Senator’s attempted to derail the summit by war-mongering.

Paul charged that Graham “is a danger to the country by even proposing ideas like authorizing war with Korea.”

“That should be something that is seen as naive and seen as something that really serious people shouldn’t be discussing.” Paul added.

Paul said Graham “believes that war is always the answer,” and said that the US has been involved in too many foreign conflicts, at the expense of national interests.