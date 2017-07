Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) on Sunday said he doesn’t think the Senate is getting anywhere with its plan to repeal and replace ObamaCare.

“I don’t think we’re getting anywhere with the bill we have,” he said on “Fox News Sunday.”

“We’re at an impasse,” he said. “So right now this bill, which is not a repeal, has become the kitchen sink.

“The bill is just being lit up like a Christmas tree full of billion-dollar ornaments,” he added.

