Rand Paul: I Won't Vote For Spending Bill That Adds To Deficit

Image Credits: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said Tuesday that he will not vote for an end of the year spending bill that adds to the deficit.

“I cannot in good conscience vote to add more to the already massive $20 trillion debt. I promised Kentucky to vote against reckless, deficit spending and I will do just that,” Paul said in a tweet accompanied by a video of him speaking about the subject.

His announcement comes as lawmakers have until Dec. 22 to fund the government.

