Rand Paul Introduces Bill To Restrict Intelligence Agents' Snooping Powers

Image Credits: Gage Skidmore / Flickr.

A bipartisan coalition of lawmakers from both ends of the political spectrum united on a bill Tuesday to impose severe limits on the intelligence community’s ability to spy on foreign targets, saying Americans need more assurances they’re not being ensnared.

The bill, sponsored by Sens. Ron Wyden, Oregon Democrat, and Rand Paul, Kentucky Republican, as well as Republicans and Democrats in the House, would force the government to obtain a warrant before searching communications of people in the U.S. under Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

Those whose information is going to be used against them would have to be notified.

