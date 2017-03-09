Rand Paul Introduces ObamaCare Repeal Alternative

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) is pushing an alternative ObamaCare repeal bill amid growing opposition to the House GOP leadership’s plan.

Paul introduced a bill — known as the ObamaCare repeal bill — mirrored off a 2015 bill that cleared the Senate along party lines.

“The Republican Party is unified on Obamacare repeal,” Paul said in a statement. “We can honor our promise right away by passing the same language we acted on in the last Congress.”

Paul’s proposal would effectively separate repeal of ObamaCare from replacement. The move could alienate a group of centrist Republicans who want, at a minimum, the key details of replacement nailed down before they vote to repeal.

