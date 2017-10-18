Rand Paul: John McCain, Lindsey Graham 'parading' as conservatives, need to be 'called out'

Image Credits: Gage Skidmore / Flickr.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., slammed his colleagues in the Senate, Sens. John McCain, R-Ariz., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., for “parading” as conservatives while opposing legislation that is not “conservative.”

“People like McCain and Graham, who parade as conservatives but are not really conservative, they need to be called out because they are bankrupting our country,” Paul said Tuesday.

Paul added that Graham was part of the “problem” in Washington, D.C., and has contributed to the national debt because of his willingness to increase military spending.

“Lindsey Graham wouldn’t know a conservative if he met one,” Paul, who is libertarian, said before wading into the debate on the rising national debt. “He’s never been a conservative. He’s probably a big part of why we have such a massive debt in this country.”

Read more


Related Articles

Attorney: Mueller Hid Russian Bribery Scandal From Congress; Must Resign Now

Attorney: Mueller Hid Russian Bribery Scandal From Congress; Must Resign Now

U.S. News
Comments
Greenwald: Journalists Rewarded for Publishing Russia-Trump Collusion Fake News

Greenwald: Journalists Rewarded for Publishing Russia-Trump Collusion Fake News

U.S. News
Comments

Senate Judiciary opens probe into Obama-era Russian nuclear bribery case

U.S. News
Comments

Sean Hannity Discusses Uranium One Scandal With Sara Carter and John Solomon

U.S. News
Comments

Vegas Police Blame Journalist For ‘Missing’ Security Guard

U.S. News
Comments

Comments