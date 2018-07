It seems that Sen. Rand Paul is keeping his current opinions on Trump’s Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh to himself for the time being:

I look forward to the upcoming hearings, reviewing the record, and meeting personally with Judge Kavanaugh, with an open mind. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 10, 2018

Sen. Paul, now an influential Republican power broker, is one of the biggest obstacles Kavanaugh faces with Senate confirmation, perhaps even more so than the impending Democratic battle.