Rand Paul Lashes Out Against Forever Wars: ‘Our Military Do Not Want To Be The Policemen of the World’

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul on Monday gave an impassioned defense of President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw troops from Syria and Afghanistan.

Criticizing an amendment from Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on the Strengthening America’s Security in the Middle East Act, which condemned the Trump administration’s “precipitous” withdrawal of troops, Paul questioned the wisdom of warmongers who would like to see the US involved in perpetual battles overseas.

“Precipitously? How laughable and ludicrous is that description,” Paul wrote on Twitter Monday. “How could anyone with a straight face argue that declaring victory and coming home after nearly two decades is precipitous.”

Watch Sen. Paul’s defense of President Trump’s desire to bring troops back home:

Instead, Paul put forth, “I would like to ask unanimous consent that we get rid of the resolution condemning the President and that we replace it with a resolution that says simply this: that we applaud President Trump for being bold and brave enough to consider bringing our troops home, declaring victory and ending America’s longest war.”

Also, read the senator’s Monday Twitter rant condemning both Republican and Democrat warmongers:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735


Related Articles

Roger Stone's Not Guilty Plea Shows Collapse Of Russian Collusion Narrative

Roger Stone’s Not Guilty Plea Shows Collapse Of Russian Collusion Narrative

U.S. News
Comments
Trump Tells Traffickers And Criminals To "KEEP OUT" As Additional 2,000 Troops Sent To Border

Trump Tells Traffickers And Criminals To “KEEP OUT” As Additional 2,000 Troops Sent To Border

U.S. News
Comments

Gavin McInnes to Sue the Southern Poverty Law Center

U.S. News
comments

Greatest of All Time Tom Brady’s 6th Super Bowl Win Infuriates Trump Haters

U.S. News
comments

We Just Saw Something That We Will Never, Ever See Again…

U.S. News
comments

Comments