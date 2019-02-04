Rand Paul Lashes Out Against Forever Wars: ‘Our Military Do Not Want To Be The Policemen of the World’

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul on Monday gave an impassioned defense of President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw troops from Syria and Afghanistan.

Criticizing an amendment from Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on the Strengthening America’s Security in the Middle East Act, which condemned the Trump administration’s “precipitous” withdrawal of troops, Paul questioned the wisdom of warmongers who would like to see the US involved in perpetual battles overseas.

“Precipitously? How laughable and ludicrous is that description,” Paul wrote on Twitter Monday. “How could anyone with a straight face argue that declaring victory and coming home after nearly two decades is precipitous.”

Watch Sen. Paul’s defense of President Trump’s desire to bring troops back home:

Instead, Paul put forth, “I would like to ask unanimous consent that we get rid of the resolution condemning the President and that we replace it with a resolution that says simply this: that we applaud President Trump for being bold and brave enough to consider bringing our troops home, declaring victory and ending America’s longest war.”

Also, read the senator’s Monday Twitter rant condemning both Republican and Democrat warmongers:

This resolution condemns President Trump for ‘precipitously’ bringing troops home from Afghanistan. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) February 4, 2019

Finally, after 17 years, we have a President bold enough to declare victory and bring our troops home and the warmongers have the gall to claim that coming home, after 17 years, is precipitous? — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) February 4, 2019

These same supporters of forever war argue that if we set a timetable for coming home that we are telegraphing to the enemy our plans and our actions are too deliberate. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) February 4, 2019

So, supporters of forever war have defined coming home after 17 years as too precipitous and condemned a planned withdrawal as too deliberate. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) February 4, 2019

Apparently, these warmongers believe you can’t come home quickly or slowly. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) February 4, 2019

The war caucus, Republican and Democrat, agree on one thing – American soldiers must not come home – EVER! — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) February 4, 2019

I want to compliment @realDonaldTrump for being bold and brave! We’ve been in Afghanistan for far too long! Let’s stop spending money there and start spending it here at home. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) February 4, 2019

I’m tired of America doing everyone’s fighting. I’m tired of America paying for everyone’s wars! How about we take care of our own homeland? I’m glad @realDonaldTrump isn’t letting everyone take advantage of us! We must fight when needed, but we can’t be the world’s policeman! — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) February 4, 2019

The GOP-controlled Senate is about to condemn @POTUS for doing exactly what he promised to do! Why are my colleagues going after @realDonaldTrump for putting America first & wanting to end wars that have gone for far too long? The swamp is unhappy tonight, but America is thrilled — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) February 4, 2019

