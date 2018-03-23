Rand Paul: Last-Minute Federal Budget "A Rotten, Terrible" Way to Govern

With Congress teetering on the brink of its third government shutdown in three months, Sen. Rand Paul still hasn’t seen the details of a new budget bill that’s likely to be 1,000 pages long — and he’s not pleased.

That matters because it was Paul, R-Ky., who last month single-handedly prevented Congress from speedily moving ahead on a sweeping budget deal, triggering a short government shutdown as he protested his own Republican party’s deficit spending.

This time, Paul hasn’t yet decided on whether he’ll seek to slow the measure, but he’s clearly unhappy with the closed-door talks, telling McClatchy in an interview this is a “rotten, terrible, no good way to run your government.”

Read more