Rand Paul: Line between police, military being blurred

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) is urging President Trump to reconsider his decisionto lift Obama-era limits on the transfer of surplus military equipment to local police forces.

In an op-ed published Monday in The New York Post, Paul called the president’s decision “a mistake,” arguing that the line between local law enforcement officers and soldiers is “eroding.”

“To support our local police, we must first realize they aren’t soldiers. But today the line between the two is being eroded,” he wrote.

“Given these developments, it’s natural for many Americans — especially minorities, given the racial disparities in policing — to feel like their government is targeting them. Anyone who thinks that race does not still, even if inadvertently, skew the application of criminal justice isn’t paying close enough attention,” Paul added.

