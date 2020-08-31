Rand Paul: Mayor Bowser ‘Refused’ Secret Service Request To Secure The RNC

Republican Senator Rand Paul revealed that Washington, D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser refused a Secret Service request to use city resources to provide better security outside President Donald Trump’s White House speech for the Republican National Convention, but she “refused” to do so.

Paul and his wife were mobbed by leftist rioters as he exited the convention. Bowser has previously ordered “Black Lives Matter” to be painted on a street in Washington near the White House.

This is not who we are as a country. I have an incredible amount of respect for @RandPaul & to see this happen to him and his wife is awful. This is bullying, harassment, & an attempt to silence @RandPaul. pic.twitter.com/wmJCllNeo3 — Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) August 28, 2020

Sen. Rand Paul writes in an editorial for Fox News (emphasis added): “My wife Kelley and I were attempting to leave the White House event.

We were staying at a hotel directly across the street, maybe 50 yards from the gates of the White House.

But as we went to leave, it became apparent there was no safe exit out the gates and through the unruly mob that had gathered there.

Why?

Because another Democratic-run city had decided it would bow to lawless rioters instead of protecting its citizens.

Mayor Muriel Bowser was asked by the Secret Service to allow wider and better protection for those leaving the White House Thursday night, but she refused.

Mayor Bowser and many others are responsible for what happened. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., called my Senate colleagues and me “enemies of the state.”

Democratic vice-presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris has advocated paying bail to get violent rioters out of jail.

Three Democratic House members who are part of the socialist “Squad” have called for people to “take to the streets.”

Well, national Democrats, your people are listening to you.

How does it feel to watch it happen?

Are you comfortable watching the mob go after my wife and me?”

