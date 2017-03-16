Rand Paul: McCain a "Strong Case For Term Limits"

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) fired back at Sen. John McCain (R-Az.) in response to his stunning accusation that Paul works directly for the Russians.

“I think he makes a very strong case for term limits,” Paul told host Willie Geist on Thursday’s Morning Joe. “I think maybe he’s past his prime.”

“Maybe he’s gotten a little unhinged.”

To talk about NATO sensibly, first there needs to be a rational discussion about the “pros and cons” of expanding it, Paul said.

“We currently have combat troops in about six nations, we have troops actively just stationed in probably a couple dozen others, we have a $20 trillion debt,” he noted. “If we put active troops and got involved in combat where McCain wants us to be, they put an angry McCain on the map. It’s virtually everywhere.”

“His foreign policy is something that would greatly endanger the United States, greatly overextend us.”

McCain delivered his scathing remarks on the Senate floor toward the Kentucky Senator after he flatly objected to McCain’s “treaty” seeking to give NATO membership to Montenegro.

“If there is objection, you are achieving the objectives of Vladimir Putin,” McCain said just before the vote. “You are achieving the objectives of trying to dismember this small country that has already been the subject of an attempted coup.”

“I object,” Paul said before walking out of the chamber.

“He has no justification for his objection to having a small nation be part of NATO that is under assault from the Russians,” McCain added. “So I repeat again, the senator from Kentucky is now working for Vladimir Putin.”

Paul later explained his rationale for voting against the protocol, saying it would be “unwise to expand the monetary and military obligations of the United States given the burden of our $20 trillion debt.”