Rand Paul: Obama Admin's CIA & FBI Tried To Illegally Entrap Trump Members

Speaking with Fox News’ Neil Cavuto, Republican Senator Rand Paul called out the Obama administration’s FBI and CIA for trying to entrap members of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Paul started off by criticizing how politicized the Russia investigation has become, saying, “Do we really want the FBI and the CIA, do we want them involved in presidential campaigns?”

“I think it’s unseemly that the FBI was putting informants in there trying to extract and entrap members of the Trump campaign,” he continued. “I think it’s incredibly inappropriate and an abuse of power.”

Cavuto asked Senator Paul if he agreed with Trump’s use of the term “Spygate” and Rand sarcastically replied, “Well, he worked for the FBI for several decades, he’s going and asking leading questions to people, he’s paying people money to get to London… So yes, that’s entrapment and that’s something we’re not supposed to be involved with.”

Paul also claimed there is evidence that the British were giving information directly to former CIA Director John Brennan, which would be illegal and is an allegation current CIA Director Gina Haspel said she knows nothing about.

In closing, the Kentucky Senator shared his belief that special prosecutors have too much power, adding, “Can you imagine the entire force of a team of 20 or 30 lawyers that can investigate your entire life for the last 20 or 30 years?”

“[They] Bring you in to ask you questions, and if they can get you to make a misstatement based on historical fact of something you don’t remember correctly, that you can go to jail for that? It’s a crazy situation, we should never have these special prosecutors,” he said.

President Trump tweeted about the Russian witch-hunt today, saying, “There has never been a group of people on a case so biased or conflicted. It is all a Democrat Excuse for LOSING the Election.”

When and where will all of the many conflicts of interest be listed by the 13 Angry Democrats (plus) working on the Witch Hunt Hoax. There has never been a group of people on a case so biased or conflicted. It is all a Democrat Excuse for LOSING the Election. Where is the server? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2018

Trump also tweeted a quote from Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz saying, “we never needed a Special Counsel.”

Alan Dershowitz, Harvard Law Professor: “It all proves that we never needed a Special Counsel….All of this could have been done by the Justice Dept. Don’t need a multi-million dollar group of people with a target on someone’s back. Not the way Justice should operate.” So true! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2018

Below is Dershowitz’ full interview discussing the Mueller investigation.