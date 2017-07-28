Rand Paul: "Obscene" Obamacare Premiums Will Continue To Skyrocket

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

Weighing in on the GOP’s failure to repeal Obamacare, Rand Paul, who has been outspoken in his support for replacing the health care legislation, has warned that insurance premiums will continue to skyrocket.

Writing for Rare, Paul warned “What will happen now that the Obamacare repeal has failed? The same thing that was already happening: Premiums will skyrocket. Insurers will exit, leaving monopolies or vacuums, and Americans will have less choice.”

Paul blamed the GOP ‘losing its nerve’ and abandoning real repeal on “billion dollar insurance companies.”

“The insurance industry, titans of crony capitalism, whined and whined that repeal alone would cause premiums to rise. Insurers to drop out. Americans to lose coverage.” Paul urged.

“What did the insurance companies want? Well, your money of course.” Paul stated, adding that the insurance companies “lobbied hard, for a giant insurance bailout superfund. And, with compliant big government Republicans, they finally porked it up to nearly $300 billion. Obscene.”

Paul lamented the failure of the Republican replacement bill, saying that while it “wasn’t perfect,” it did represent a “clean repeal”.

“It would have forced all parties to legislatively resolve the wreckage of Obamacare.” Paul explained.

“Again, premiums will continue to skyrocket. Insurers will continue to exit. The death spiral of Obamacare will continue.” Paul warned, noting that it is “sad” that there will now be “more federal intervention into what should be a very private and personal matter.”

Paul suggested that a solution lies with Libertarian ideas, noting “Libertarian enthusiasts and optimists will hope that technology and disruptive Uber-like forces will surmount the grip of pols who lack sufficient confidence in what made America great: freedom, freedom of choice unfettered and unchained.”

A clearly distraught Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced the failure of the bill this morning, after three Republican senators voted against it.

“This is clearly a disappointing moment from skyrocketing costs to plummeting choices and collapsing markets,” McConnell said. “Our constituents have suffered through an awful lot under Obamacare. We thought they deserved better. It’s why I and many of my colleagues did as we promised and voted to repeal this failed law.”

In reaction to the failure, President Trump called for scrapping the Senate filibuster which requires 60 votes for most legislation.

If Republicans are going to pass great future legislation in the Senate, they must immediately go to a 51 vote majority, not senseless 60… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

…Even though parts of healthcare could pass at 51, some really good things need 60. So many great future bills & budgets need 60 votes…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

John McCain provided the key vote in the process, effectively killing the repeal legislation, even though he endorsed repealing Obamacare a few months ago.

McCain released a statement claiming that the so-called ‘skinny repeal’ amendment wouldn’t ‘increase competition, lower costs, or improve care for the American people.’

After literally wishing him dead just days ago after it was announced McCain is suffering from brain cancer, Liberals lauded the Senator on social media:

John McCain is entertaining a lot of cheerful Democrats rn pic.twitter.com/hRsEfwsOPa — Mike DeBonis (@mikedebonis) July 28, 2017

Liberals: WTF? I love John McCain now. https://t.co/6SfDldTHTZ — Andrew Kugle (@AndrewJKugle) July 28, 2017

Here come the hot takes on how McCain is actually a good guy, written by the same people who wished him dead days ago. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 28, 2017

People on Wednesday:

"Wow, McCain is such a POS. When will he die?" Same people on Friday:

"Wow, McCain is a maverick and a hero." — kc (@BourbonNBlue) July 28, 2017

Now liberals are starting to do their “O Maverick, My Maverick” shtick after shitting all over McCain a few days ago https://t.co/Ya5pYoBVHa — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) July 28, 2017