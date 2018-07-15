Rand Paul on Election Meddling: 'We All Do It'

Sen. Rand Paul said Sunday that President Trump should not focus on 2016 election interference during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as the U.S. also intervenes in foreign elections.

“We all do it. What we need to do is make sure our electoral process is protected,” the Kentucky Republican said on CNN’s “State of the Union” ahead of Trump’s Monday meeting with Putin in Finland.

“They’re not going to admit it in the same way we’re not going to admit we were involved in the Ukrainian elections or the Russian elections,” he said.

Read more