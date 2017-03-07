Rand Paul: Public Will ‘Live in Fear’ After Vault 7 Leaks

Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.) says the American people will “live in fear” of their communications being intercepted after WikiLeaks revealed the extent of the CIA’s unconstitutional spying power in the Vault 7 leaks.

“It lets the deep state have so much power that every American will ultimately live in fear of their phone conversations being listened to,” Paul said on The Alex Jones Show Tuesday. “And so this is very, very dangerous.”



Skip to the 2hr, 8min mark.

The deep state spying on the Trump administration and illegally leaking classified information also has Rand Paul concerned.

“I think the most important thing that I’m hearing is that private conversations between our officials, our president, NSA are being monitored and then leaked,” Paul said.

And there’s a difference between nonessential information being leaked out such as what the First Lady will be wearing that day and the classified information being leaked out of the White House, Paul pointed out.

“If you reveal classified conversations that are being tapped by the intelligence community, this is a crime that should be punishable by jail,” he said.

The most important thing to remember as these revelations unfold is that the “mainstream media is misleading everyone” about Obama’s wiretap of Trump, Paul said.

“It sounds like it happened, I don’t know if it happened or not but I think it’s going to be explosive if somehow we get to see the documents that actually say that this was done.”

President Trump accused Obama last week of having his “wires tapped” in Trump Tower before Election Day.

“Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my ‘wires tapped’ in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!” he tweeted.

“Is it legal for a sitting President to be ‘wiretapping’ a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by a court earlier. A NEW LOW!” he added.

An Obama spokesman has flatly denied the claims on Monday, saying that “any suggestion” that Obama ordered surveillance against Trump was “simply false.”