The more time conservatives have to consider the Republican health care bill, the less they will like it, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said on Sunday.

He spoke after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced that the Senate will delay a vote on the bill, until Sen. John McCain recovers from surgery to remove a blood clot above his left eye.

McConnell needs McCain’s “yes” vote if the bill is to have any chance of passing.

Sen. Paul said he’s a firm “no.”

