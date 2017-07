Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), a repeal-and-replace advocate, says he wants to expand the number of people who get health insurance at a cheaper price.

“But I would do it through freedom of choice,” Paul told “Fox News Sunday.” I would do it through the marketplace, buying groups across state lines, and letting people save more money in HSAs.

“And I think the problem with Republicans now if they have insufficient confidence in what made America great. That’s capitalism, freedom of choice, competition.”

