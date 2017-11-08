Rand Paul Reveals 6 Broken Ribs, Lung Condition After Attack from Socialist Neighbor

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul provided a health update Wednesday notifying everyone via social media that he’d sustained several broken bones and is suffering a lung condition after being attacked by one of his neighbors.

“‪I appreciate all of the kind words and support from everyone. A quick medical update: final report indicates six broken ribs and new X-ray shows a pleural effusion‬,” Sen. Paul wrote.

The update cleared up earlier reports which stated Rand had sustained five broken ribs and lung lacerations.

The Republican senator was assaulted last Friday at his home in Bowling Green, Kentucky, by next-door neighbor Rene Boucher, 59, who tackled Paul as he was mowing his lawn over an alleged property dispute.

According to The Washington Post, Boucher, who was charged with fourth-degree assault, identified as a socialist who was “pretty much the opposite of Rand Paul in every way,” and disagreed with the Republican agenda.

Boucher’s attorney insisted to Fox News Monday that the attack had nothing to do with politics.

“The unfortunate occurrence of November 3rd has absolutely nothing to do with either’s politics or political agendas,” said Boucher’s lawyer Matthew Baker. “It was a very regrettable dispute between two neighbors over a matter that most people would regard as trivial.”

In new reports Wednesday, however, neighbors disputed claims that a landscaping dispute was to blame, and asserted Boucher’s motive was unknown.

“As a friend and neighbor of the Paul family, I have been disturbed by the inaccuracies in numerous media accounts of the assault that occurred on Friday, November 3rd,” neighbor Travis Creed wrote in an email to Breitbart. “The stories of a ‘landscaping dispute,’ or a dispute of any sort between Rand Paul and Rene Boucher are erroneous and unfounded. The reason for Mr. Boucher’s bizarre attack is known only to him. Statements to the contrary are irresponsible and unnecessary.”

“The Pauls are and always have been great neighbors and friends. They take pride in their property and maintain it accordingly. Rand has enjoyed working on and maintaining his lawn for as long as I have known him. He was attacked on his property for no apparent reason and suffered serious injury. That is the only fact known at this time,” Creed said.

Another neighbor, Danny Renshaw, wrote, “The Senator and his wife Kelley are great people who would never harm anyone in any way.”

Boucher was arrested Friday and released Saturday on a $7,500 bond.

