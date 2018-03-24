Rand Paul Rips Omnibus: Maybe 'Holding Hands' with Dems Not Such a Great Idea

Image Credits: Gage Skidmore / Flickr.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., made his displeasure known Saturday regarding the $1.3 trillion omnibus spending bill President Trump threatened to veto, then signed on Friday.

Taking a shot at the mounting debt and sputtering stock market, Paul bemoaned Republicans “holding hands” with Democrats to get the legislation passed.

“The debt is up over a trillion the Dow is down … Maybe the GOP holding hands Democrats isn’t such a great idea,” Paul tweeted.

