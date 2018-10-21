Rand Paul: Saudi Explanation for Khashoggi Death Is ‘Insulting’

GOP Sen. Rand Paul said Saudi Arabia’s explanation for the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in its consulate in Turkey was “insulting,” as lawmakers on both sides of the aisle urged more pressure be put on the ruling royal family to discover what really happened.

“Absolutely not, it’s insulting,” Paul said on “Fox News Sunday” when asked if he believed Khashoggi was killed after getting into a fistfight with Saudi security officials after entering the consulate on Oct. 2.

The Kentucky legislator also said he doesn’t believe Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman’s denials that he had anything to do with the killing of Khashoggi, who was highly critical of the 33-year-old prince’s government in his writings for the Washington Post.

