Rand Paul: Saudis 'Are Not Our Friends'; Stop Arming Them

Image Credits: Gage Skidmore / Flickr.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), a member of the Foreign Relations Committee, said he spoke to President Trump this past weekend, “and I told him that we need to cut off arms to Saudi Arabia.”

“For over a year now, I have been trying to get Congress to stop sending more arms to Saudi Arabia,” Paul told Fox News’s Neil Cavuto on Tuesday.

“It’s important to remember that Saudi Arabia is the largest state sponsor of radical Islam. They fund tens of thousands of madrassas around the world, Pakistan, India, Indonesia, Philippines, all teaching hatred of America. They have been doing this for decades. They are not our friends.”

Paul said the apparent murder of a Saudi writer at the Saudi consulate in Turkey is just more proof “that we need not be arming them.”

President Trump has said he is reluctant to cut off $110 billion in U.S. arms sales to the Saudis, who might then turn to Russia or China to supply them.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Video: Brzezinski Calls For Trump To Be Overthrown By Own Cabinet

Video: Brzezinski Calls For Trump To Be Overthrown By Own Cabinet

U.S. News
Comments
New York Times Admits Memes Are "Tools of Influence" as Twitter Drops Ban Hammer

New York Times Admits Memes Are “Tools of Influence” as Twitter Drops Ban Hammer

U.S. News
Comments

Mueller ready to deliver core findings on Trump probe after midterms: report

U.S. News
comments

Beto O’Rourke’s ‘Lifelong Republican’ Mom Voted In Dem Primaries Since 2000, Donated to Obama

U.S. News
comments

Why the NPC Meme FREAKS OUT the Left

U.S. News
comments

Comments