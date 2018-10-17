Rand Paul: Saudis 'Are Not Our Friends'; Stop Arming Them

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), a member of the Foreign Relations Committee, said he spoke to President Trump this past weekend, “and I told him that we need to cut off arms to Saudi Arabia.”

“For over a year now, I have been trying to get Congress to stop sending more arms to Saudi Arabia,” Paul told Fox News’s Neil Cavuto on Tuesday.

“It’s important to remember that Saudi Arabia is the largest state sponsor of radical Islam. They fund tens of thousands of madrassas around the world, Pakistan, India, Indonesia, Philippines, all teaching hatred of America. They have been doing this for decades. They are not our friends.”

Paul said the apparent murder of a Saudi writer at the Saudi consulate in Turkey is just more proof “that we need not be arming them.”

President Trump has said he is reluctant to cut off $110 billion in U.S. arms sales to the Saudis, who might then turn to Russia or China to supply them.

