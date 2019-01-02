Rand Paul Slams 'Big Government' Romney, Defends Trump In Blistering Tweet

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) took to Twitter to defend President Trump and his America First agenda after Sen.-elect Mitt Romney (R-Utah) penned a scathing op-ed attacking Trump’s character.

“Like other Big Government Republicans who never liked Reagan, Mitt Romney wants to signal how virtuous he is in comparison to the President,” Paul tweeted Wednesday. “Well, I’m most concerned and pleased with the actual conservative reform agenda @realDonaldTrump has achieved.”

Romney had written an op-ed in the Washington Post attacking Trump’s handling of the presidency, saying it made a “deep descent in December.”

“The appointment of senior persons of lesser experience, the abandonment of allies who fight beside us, and the president’s thoughtless claim that America has long been a ‘sucker’ in world affairs all defined his presidency down,” he wrote Tuesday.

The former Massachusetts governor then went on to defend the largely globalist and establishment officials Trump had appointed, and lamented his refusal to stop “name-calling.”

“It is well known that Donald Trump was not my choice for the Republican presidential nomination. After he became the nominee, I hoped his campaign would refrain from resentment and name-calling. It did not. When he won the election, I hoped he would rise to the occasion. His early appointments of Rex Tillerson, Jeff Sessions, Nikki Haley, Gary Cohn, H.R. McMaster, Kelly and Mattis were encouraging. But, on balance, his conduct over the past two years, particularly his actions this last month, is evidence that the president has not risen to the mantle of the office.”

“With the nation so divided, resentful and angry, presidential leadership in qualities of character is indispensable. And it is in this province where the incumbent’s shortfall has been most glaring,” he added.

Trump shot back at Romney Wednesday, saying he should consider being a “team player,” instead of going down the same road as anti-Trumper and outgoing Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.).

“Here we go with Mitt Romney, but so fast! Question will be, is he a Flake? I hope not. Would much prefer that Mitt focus on Border Security and so many other things where he can be helpful. I won big, and he didn’t. He should be happy for all Republicans. Be a TEAM player & WIN!”

