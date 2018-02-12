Rand Paul Slams 'Ridiculous Waste' Of Taxpayer Money By Government

Following his impromptu filibuster speech on Friday, Senator Rand Paul made several media appearances at the weekend to explain how insane government spending has become and how some Republicans are hypocritically supporting it.

Speaking on New York AM 970 radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” Paul slammed the “ridiculous” amounts of money being wasted by government.

“I can give you a quick example of some of the stuff we spend money on,” Paul told host John Catsimatidis.

“We spent $700,000 last year studying what Neil Armstrong said when he landed on the moon,” Paul explained.

“You remember, he said, ‘One small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.’ Well, some idiot in government took $700,000 of taxpayer money and wanted to know whether he said, ‘One small step for man’ or,’One small step for a man.’ So that’s the kind of stuff your government is spending money on.” The Senator urged.

Paul called for the Pentagon to be audited to find out where vast amounts of money is disappearing to.

“Before we give them more money, make them account for the money they’re already spending,” he told listeners.

In a further appearance on CBS’ Face The Nation, Paul called out GOP representatives for being “hypocritical” in passing both tax cuts and spending increases.

“I think if you’re for tax cuts and for increasing spending that’s hypocritical. But if you’re for tax cuts and you’re also for cutting spending a corresponding amount — see, I would offset the tax cuts with spending cuts, and there are a few of us that would actually do that,” Paul explained.

“I voted for the tax cuts and I voted for spending cuts. The people who voted for tax cuts and spending increases — I think there is some hypocrisy there and it shows they’re not serious about the debt,” he continued.

“I’m still against deficit spending just because Republicans are doing it doesn’t make it any better,” he added.

The Senator also revealed that he is “very worried” about large scale increases in military spending.

“I think one of the questions the Republicans, I think, are not willing to ask themselves is, can you be fiscally conservative and be for unlimited military spending?” Paul noted.

Paul claimed that the GOP is “unwilling to confront that they want more, more, more for military spending and so to get that they have to give the Democrats what they want, which is more and more and more for domestic spending. ”

Senator Paul also argued that the military’s involvement abroad is “beyond what we need to be.”

“We’re actively in war in about seven countries, and yet the Congress hasn’t voted on declaring or authorizing the use of military force in over 15 years now,” Paul said.

“We’re spending 50 billion dollars a year. And if the president really is serious about infrastructure, a lot of that money could be spent at home. Instead of building bridges and schools and roads in Afghanistan or in Pakistan.” he added.