Rand Paul Slams Senate For Uniting to Defend Forever Wars In Syria, Afghanistan

Senator Rand Paul slammed his colleagues in the Senate on Thursday for refusing to help the American people but rallying together to defend our endless wars in Syria and Afghanistan.

The Senate voted 68-to-23 on Thursday to rebuke President Trump for moving to bring our troops home from Syria and pull out half our forces from Afghanistan.

Jesse Kelly responded to the news on Twitter writing: “This senate that can’t repeal Obamacare, defund Planned Parenthood, or pass a budget. But God help you if you want to bring our boys home. They’ll lock shields and fight like lions for the right to kill your son in Afghanistan.”

This senate that can’t repeal Obamacare, defund Planned Parenthood, or pass a budget. But God help you if you want to bring our boys home. They’ll lock shields and fight like lions for the right to kill your son in Afghanistan. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) January 31, 2019

Senator Rand Paul responded: “He’s not wrong: Suddenly, when we finally have a President trying to end wars and withdraw troops, the Senate miraculously rallies to act, to wrongly try to stop wars from ending.”

He’s not wrong: Suddenly, when we finally have a President trying to end wars and withdraw troops, the Senate miraculously rallies to act, to wrongly try to stop wars from ending. https://t.co/YVR57kH4Oh — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) February 1, 2019



Paul also spoke out against the resolution on Fox News.

I stand with @realDonaldTrump. It is time to bring our troops home from Afghanistan and Syria. It is ludicrous to call withdrawal after 17 years "precipitous." pic.twitter.com/IKMjOruKP1 — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 31, 2019

“To call it a precipitous withdrawal after 17 years is ludicrous,” Paul said. “We’ve been there 17 years.”

He said he spoke with President Trump on Wednesday and said he’s “steadfast that we need to do things differently, that the foreign policy swamp that says that we should stay forever in Afghanistan, that they’re wrong.”

“That in Syria, we did defeat ISIS, 99 percent of the land has been taken away.”

Paul said we can “give people a helping hand” but “we can’t be there forever.”