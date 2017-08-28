Rand Paul slams Trump reversal on military gear for local police

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) on Monday denounced the Trump administration’s plan to reverse a ban on local and state police arming themselves with military equipment, saying it would encroach on Americans’ liberties.

Paul criticized the decision in a series of tweets, saying that the move would “subsidize militarization” and provide “an illusive and dangerous, or false, security” to Americans.

Americans must never sacrifice their liberty for an illusive and dangerous, or false, security. I disagree with AG Jeff Sessions on 1033… — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 28, 2017

The militarization of our law enforcement is due to an unprecedented expansion of government power in this realm. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 28, 2017

It’s one thing for fed officials to work w/ local authorities to reduce or solve crime. It’s another for them to subsidize militarization. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 28, 2017

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced earlier in the day that President Trump will sign an executive order on Monday that lifts the controversial ban on the so-called 1033 Pentagon program, reversing policies imposed by the Obama administration.

Read more