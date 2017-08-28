Rand Paul slams Trump reversal on military gear for local police

Image Credits: Gage Skidmore / Flickr.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) on Monday denounced the Trump administration’s plan to reverse a ban on local and state police arming themselves with military equipment, saying it would encroach on Americans’ liberties.

Paul criticized the decision in a series of tweets, saying that the move would “subsidize militarization” and provide “an illusive and dangerous, or false, security” to Americans.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced earlier in the day that President Trump will sign an executive order on Monday that lifts the controversial ban on the so-called 1033 Pentagon program, reversing policies imposed by the Obama administration.

