Rand Paul: 'Somebody Was Spying On The Trump Campaign,' Flynn 'Lost His Job' Because Of It

Senator Rand Paul weighed in on James Comey’s “wiretap” denials Monday afternoon, telling Fox’s Neil Cavuto that “somebody was spying on the Trump campaign” even if they didn’t use an “old-fashioned bug.”

From Fox News:

“Everybody admits that somebody spied on Mike Flynn, and he was part of the Trump campaign,” Paul said. “It sounds like what the president said has already been proven to be true.” He said that the media is confused, because they think that wiretapping means placing an “old-fashioned bug” on someone’s telephone.

“If you haven’t looked recently, most of our telephones don’t have wires,” Paul said. “‘Wiretapping’ is a broad term for surveillance.” Cavuto said that surveilling Flynn is one thing, but he pressed Paul if Trump himself was tapped. “I think ‘wiretapping’ to Donald Trump probably meant spying. And I think ‘Donald Trump’ or the ‘campaign’ also probably meant Mike Flynn,” Paul said. “So I think really we’re arguing circles around something that most people are admitting.” “Somebody was spying on the Trump campaign and … Mike Flynn lost his job because of an illegal felony in which somebody released the results of spying on the Trump campaign.”

As the highest level ever NSA whistleblower William Binney said earlier this month, the government is spying on everyone, including Trump, and the FISA courts are “simply out there for show” to give the false impression “the government is following the law, and being looked at and overseen by the Senate and House intelligence committees and the courts.”

As Binney said, the real spying is being “done outside of the courts” and “outside of the Congress.”

I guarantee everything Trump and everyone connected to him did was being spied on by the deep state just as everything he and his staff are doing now is also being spied on by the deep state and leaked to The New York Times and The Washington Post.

Washington DC is the swamp and hack politicians like Trey Gowdy are not going to drain it. As Rush Limbaugh said rightly about these hearings earlier today: “the objective is that Trump either stops this reform business he’s got, stops this drain-the-swamp stuff, and starts letting the Washington Republicans run the town again, or they’re gonna impeach him.”