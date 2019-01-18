Rand Paul Suggests Cutting Pelosi Out Of State Of The Union

Image Credits: Gage Skidmore / Flickr.

Senator Rand Paul weighed in on the stand off regarding the upcoming State of The Union address, suggesting that if Nancy Pelosi is unwilling to allow it to happen in the House, then it should be moved to the Senate and go ahead without her and the Democrats.

“Senator McConnell is in charge of the Senate,” Paul tweeted Thursday morning. “If Mrs. Pelosi refuses to allow the president to deliver the State of the Union in the House, I propose we move it to the Senate and make it happen!”

Following up during an interview on Fox & Friends, Paul said “This would be the first time in history that the House would deny the president a forum of speaking.”

“If she is going to do that, let’s hold it in the Senate.”

Paul was appearing to tout a bill he has introduced aimed at preventing future lengthy government shutdowns.

Following Senator Paul floating the idea of an address delivered from the Senate floor, CBS reported that The White House was seriously considering the possibility.

Pelosi has made it clear that until the government is fully reopened, she will not issue the invitation for Trump to deliver the speech in the House. Pelosi has suggested that Trump should “consider delivering your State of the Union address in writing to the Congress on January 29th.”

The ‘security concerns’ Pelosi cited as a reason to postpone the address seemed to have stemmed from a single furloughed DHS employee:

It’s clear that Pelosi, who has also stated unequivocally that she will not budge on funding for Trump’s proposed border wall, is playing politics.

In response to Pelosi’s antics, Trump wrote his own informing the speaker that her scheduled trip overseas will be postponed in light of the government shutdown.

The President did this one hour before Pelosi and her team was to leave, forcing Democrats to literally circle around the Capitol on a bus and then get back off it.

Trump even had Pelosi’s luggage returned to her office by cart:

Democrats, along with MSNBC and CNN immediately went into full on attack mode, blaming Trump for playing politics:

However, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy slammed Pelosi for even considering traveling abroad in what is now the fourth week of the partial government shutdown.

“Why would she want to go overseas with government shut down, with people missing their paychecks? And if we don’t get this back open they could miss their paycheck again by next week, so I think it’s appropriate that we would get back together. It would not take long, and we could solve this problem,” McCarthy told reporters on Capitol Hill.

“I couldn’t imagine she would even think about going,” McCarthy added. “I didn’t read what it is but I’m just shocked she’d even think that she would leave the country. Why would you leave the country with government shut down and you’re speaker of the House?”

In a further Fox appearance, Rand Paul said that he fully supports Trump’s action in canceling Pelosi’s trip, and that the Speaker has to be willing to compromise on border wall funding.


