Rand Paul takes victory lap on GOP health bill

Image Credits: Gage Skidmore / Flickr.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) quickly declared victory on Friday, praising conservatives for “standing up against ObamaCare Lite.” 

“I applaud House conservatives for keeping their word to the American people,” Paul said in a statement.

Republican leaders pulled their bill to repeal and replace ObamaCare on Friday afternoon, acknowledging that it was headed toward defeat.

Paul — who has been a top antagonist of the House bill — added that “I look forward to passing full repeal of ObamaCare in the very near future.”

Paul and other House conservatives have offered an alternative repeal bill that mirrors 2015 legislation cleared by Congress but vetoed by then-President Barack Obama.

Read more


Related Articles

Hillary Clinton And Nancy Pelosi Respond To Healthcare Bill Being Pulled

Hillary Clinton And Nancy Pelosi Respond To Healthcare Bill Being Pulled

U.S. News
Comments
Lawrence O’Donnell Calls Trump ‘Laziest, Most Ignorant President'

Lawrence O’Donnell Calls Trump ‘Laziest, Most Ignorant President’

U.S. News
Comments

Paul Joseph Watson: My Last Ever YouTube Video?

U.S. News
Comments

Amnesty Advocates Claim ICE Raids “Retaliation” Against Sanctuary Cities

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

Blue Lives Matter Flag Taken Down For Being ‘Racist’

U.S. News
Comments

Comments