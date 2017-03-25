Rand Paul takes victory lap on GOP health bill

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) quickly declared victory on Friday, praising conservatives for “standing up against ObamaCare Lite.”

“I applaud House conservatives for keeping their word to the American people,” Paul said in a statement.

Republican leaders pulled their bill to repeal and replace ObamaCare on Friday afternoon, acknowledging that it was headed toward defeat.

Paul — who has been a top antagonist of the House bill — added that “I look forward to passing full repeal of ObamaCare in the very near future.”

Paul and other House conservatives have offered an alternative repeal bill that mirrors 2015 legislation cleared by Congress but vetoed by then-President Barack Obama.

