Rand Paul Thanks Trump For Stopping Delivery Of Weapons To "Haters of America"

Senator Rand Paul thanked President Trump Tuesday after The Department of Defense announced it is “suspending” deliveries of F-35 fighter jet parts and manuals to Turkey.

“Thank you @realDonaldTrump. No weapons for haters of America!” Paul tweeted, adding that “Weapons and Aid should be contingent on behavior.”

The Senator also noted that the “Same should go for Saudi Arabia!”

Paul has long campaigned for the US to stem sales of arms to regimes at odds with US foreign policy, particularly Saudi Arabia.

Paul has often found himself at odds with Trump over the issue over the past two years.

In an earlier tweet Tuesday, Senator Paul also vowed that he will “continue fighting for an end to U.S. involvement in the war on Yemen,” with a link to an article from the American Conservative concerning the US Saudi military coalition that has been waging war in the country for almost five years.

The Trump administration’s decision to stop supplying military parts to Turkey, a NATO member, comes following the Middle Eastern country’s decision to purchase a Russian air defense system.

“The United States has been clear that Turkey’s acquisition of the S-400 is unacceptable,” said acting Pentagon spokesman Charles Summers Jr.

“[U]ntil they forgo delivery of the S-400, the United States has suspended deliveries and activities associated with the stand-up of Turkey’s F-35 operational capability. Should Turkey procure the S-400, their continued participation in the F-35 program is at risk.” Summers added.

Turkey’s government has defended the country’s right to purchase Russian made, military equipment, with foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu arguing that “it is contrary to international laws for a third country to oppose an agreement between two countries.”

President Trump also met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Tuesday to discuss funding for the body, with Trump adamant that some countries don’t contribute enough to mutual defense.