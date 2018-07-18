Rand Paul: The Only Person We Know Colluded With The Russians Is Hillary Clinton

Image Credits: YouTube Screenshot.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) says the only person whom he and others “actually know colluded with the Russians” is former Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Rand was on Fox News Wednesday morning clarifying his stance on Russia’s election meddling and the intelligence community.

President Trump faced broad outrage over comments he made during the Helsinki, Finland, summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin Monday. Trump was criticized for not being more forceful with the Russian leader and for not backing up U.S. intelligence findings of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Trump clarified his comments in a short statement at the White House on Tuesday.

