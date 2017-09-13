Rand Paul: There is no 'winnable solution' in Afghanistan

There is no “winnable solution” in Afghanistan, according to Republican Sen. Rand Paul on Wednesday, who questioned the military’s ability to bring lasting peace to the region.

“There’s a very big question everyone needs to be asking. If President Obama could not win the war or end the war with 100,000 troops, how are we going to do with with 3,000 additional troops. There is no winnable solution. There is no military victory to be found in Afghanistan. That debate needs to come to the forefront,” he said on “Morning Joe.”

“Had I been here in 2001, I would have voted for the resolution to go after the people who attacked us on 9/11. But I don’t think one generation should bind another generation to war.”

