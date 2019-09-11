Rand Paul: 'Threat Of World War Greatly Diminished With Bolton Out'

Senator Rand Paul congratulated President Trump Tuesday night for ousting the neocon warmonger John Bolton, purging the hawk from his administration for good.

Trump announced the change of national security adviser, saying that he “disagreed strongly with many of [Bolton’s] suggestions, as did others in the administration.”

….I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning. I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2019

It’s not hard to imagine, given that Bolton is obsessed with pursuing military action against the likes of Iran and North Korea, while Trump has repeatedly said he sees such an eventuality as a waste of resources and an endangerment of US lives.

Appearing on Fox News, Sen. Rand Paul slammed the door behind Bolton on his way out, noting that the neocon’s deranged drive for regime change in the Mideast is “naive” and “threat of war around the world is greatly diminished with Bolton out of the White House.”

“I think Bolton has been very wrong and naive and I’m glad to see him gone,” Paul said, adding “And I hope the president can find someone who actually agrees with what the president says.”

“I think he had a naive point of view for the world that we should topple regimes everywhere and institute democratic governments and we would make the world perfect or remake the world in our image and frankly, it just doesn’t work that way.” Paul said of Bolton.

“This president is extraordinary. ” Paul continued, noting that “he said great nations don’t fight perpetual wars, and he is absolutely right, but that defies the orthodoxy of the establishment foreign policy in Washington.”

“So he really needs to find somebody who has the guts to stand up to the orthodoxy, not someone who is part of the swamp.” Paul concluded.

Paul also tweeted support for the firing of Bolton, saying the move was a “necessary action.”