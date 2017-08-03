Rand Paul: Trump May Take Executive Action To Repeal Obamacare

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

Senator Rand Paul is advising President Trump on a potential executive order to repeal and replace Obamacare, a move that he says could help millions of Americans who cannot afford skyrocketing premiums.

In interviews with earlier this week, Paul noted that Trump is considering penning an executive order to get the job done, following the failure of Republicans in Congress to pass legislation.

“I just got off the phone with the president, and I think he and I both want to get something done,” Paul said.

“What I’m talking to him about is that I think through executive action, I think he can legalize the health associations that I’ve been talking about.”

Paul says he is planning to have further talks with Trump this week, noting that there is a precedent for the president to take action, given that under the the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, the Executive can decide how private companies provide benefits.

Paul is pushing for so called ‘association health plans,’ which would provide an avenue for Americans to get health more affordable insurance in large groups across state lines.

“It’s the same principle as Wal-Mart,” Paul said. “Wal-Mart can buy in such large bulk that you can get milk for a very reasonable price often just barely above their cost, and they do it because they have such large buying power.”

“I am calling publicly for what I’ve been working on privately for months: the Department of Labor should revise its rules to allow virtually any group to become a group for insurance purposes,” Paul noted.

“From the Chamber of Commerce to the credit unions, from the NRA to the ACLU, from the Realtors to the Restaurant association, there are many groups who could almost immediately begin to offer insurance to their members,” Paul noted in an editorial

“Can you imagine if hundreds of thousands, if not MILLIONS, of Americans would leave the group or small business market and join together in a large, powerful organization?” The Senator urged.

“The problems of the individual market would be over. Job-killing mandates and burdensome regulations on insurance would be unnecessary, because the consumer would have power over the big insurance companies.” Paul added.

The Senator has repeatedly stressed that Obamacare has created a monopoly on health care insurance, and that the only viable solution is to open it up to the free market.

“I know for a fact President Trump agrees with this – he has told me so often and has directed his Department of Labor to work with me to get this done. But the time is now to act,” Paul declared.