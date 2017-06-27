Rand Paul, Trump to meet Tuesday

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) will meet with President Trump on Tuesday afternoon as GOP leadership aims to shore up the votes to repeal and replace ObamaCare.

A spokesman for the Kentucky Republican confirmed the White House meeting, which Paul also tweeted about.

I'll discuss w/ him how to fix bill & get more to a YES on real repeal, things I've tried to tell Senate leaders with no result so far — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 27, 2017

Paul has been a vocal critic of the Senate GOP’s healthcare bill. He told reporters on Monday night that he would vote against an initial procedural hurdle that could come as early as Tuesday.

“On the current bill, I’m not voting to get on it unless it changes before we get to it,” he told reporters.

