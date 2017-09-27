Rand Paul: Trump Will Take Executive Action on Healthcare After Senate Fail

Image Credits: Gage Skidmore | Flickr.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., predicted Wednesday that President Trump would soon move on his own to make health insurance more affordable, after the Senate failed again this week to advance any bill to reform federal healthcare policy.

Paul said on MSNBC that he thinks Trump would move to reinterpret an existing law in order to make it easier for people to buy health insurance across state lines. That’s a goal Republicans have had after since the passage of Obamacare in 2010.

“I think there’s going to be big news from the White House in the next week or two, something they can do on their own,” Paul said. “This is something I’ve been advocating for six months.”

Read more


Related Articles

Army Opens Probe Into West Point Grad Promoting Communism

Army Opens Probe Into West Point Grad Promoting Communism

Government
Comments
Border Wall Prototype Construction Begins

Border Wall Prototype Construction Begins

Government
Comments

Maxine Waters Has Gone Completely Insane, Wants Trump Impeached Over NFL

Government
Comments

Trump Administration To Adopt Stricter Refugee Quotas

Government
Comments

The Political and Economic Mystiques of State Power

Government
Comments

Comments