Rand Paul: "Trump won a big Victory" With Wall Funding

Senator Rand Paul declared Wednesday that President Trump’s compromise deal with Democrats was in fact a ‘big victory’ because the President secured over a billion dollars in funding for border security that everyone else had given up on.

“I think in the end, Trump won a big victory here, because everybody else had folded,” Paul said in an interview with Breitbart News.

“At Christmas time, everybody else was folding, and just saying, ‘Oh the Democrats gained control of the House, this is the best that we’ll ever do.’ So he got $1.375 billion for border security that wasn’t in there before,” the Senator continued.

“I think the president wanted $5 billion and Nancy Pelosi wanted $0, so until she got him to $0 there was going to be no compromise,” Paul further noted.

The Senator also explained that Democrats will continue to claim that they have not agreed any funding for ‘the wall’ “but in reality it’s for a steel slat barrier that certainly looks pretty hard to get over for me.”

Speaking at a conference of police chiefs and sheriffs, Trump reiterated Wednesday that the wall is already underway, despite the hold ups in Congress.

“We will get the job done,” Trump told the Major County Sheriffs and Major Cities Chiefs Association Joint Conference in Washington.

“The wall is very, very on its way. It’s happening as we speak. We’re building as we speak in the most desperate areas.” the President added.

Trump was referring to an announcement made earlier in the week that construction has begun on a large section of wall on the Rio Grande.

“We just started a real big section [of wall] on the Rio Grande…we are getting a beautiful looking structure”. – @realdonaldtrump pic.twitter.com/mnisqtBAfT #maga #buildthatwall — Matt Batzel (@MattBatzel) February 12, 2019

The barrier, consisting of six miles of concrete and steel, was included in U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s budget for fiscal year 2018.

Trump said his wall will be so “big” and “strong” that people “aren’t going through very easy.”

“You’re going to have to be in extremely good shape to get over this one, said Trump, prompting some laughs from the crowd. “They would be able to climb Mt. Everest a lot easier, I think. ”