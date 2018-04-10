Rand Paul Warns: Mueller's 'Enormous Power Can Be Used Against Anybody'

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) sounded the alarm against the FBI raid conducted on President Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen, saying all Americans are exposed to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s abuse of power.

“Going after someone’s personal attorney is a great overstep, I think, in the authority of the prosecutor,” Paul said Tuesday on FOX. “And, this is why I have opposed, really, having special prosecutors for almost anything, because I think they abuse their authority. So I think Mueller has abused his authority.”

The Kentucky senator warned Trump critics who excuse Mueller’s abuse of power should rethink their convictions, because they aren’t immune to that abuse of power either.

“I would warn people around America who don’t like the president who say, ‘Oh, this is just fine because it’s against President Trump’: This is an enormous power that can be used against anybody,” he said.

“This is about enormous power, prosecutorial power, but also power in the intelligence communities. We have to rein this in, or every American citizen is exposed to this kind of abuse of power.”

“Remember what Chuck Schumer said a couple of months ago? He says, ‘If you cross the intelligence agencies, they can screw you six ways to Sunday,'” he added.

Trump is correct in characterizing Mueller’s investigation as a “witch hunt” based on his far-reaching subpoenas and indictments that aren’t related to Russian collusion, said Paul.

A TOTAL WITCH HUNT!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 10, 2018

“Really this is a wide-open — the president’s right: it’s a witch hunt — but it’s a wide-open thing; it’s a mistake to ever have these special prosecutors,” Paul concluded.

The FBI raided Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen’s office in Rockefeller Center on Monday, seizing personal and financial documents in the hopes of collecting evidence of “bank and wire fraud.”

