Rand Paul Warns 'Trump Haters' At FBI Still Have Top-secret Security Clearance

Senator Rand Paul revealed Wednesday that two FBI officials who were removed from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigative team because they sent texts admitting a strong disliking for President Trump STILL have access to classified information.

The Senator tweeted out a copy of a response he was sent in March to an earlier letter Paul penned asking whether FBI agent Peter Strzok and FBI lawyer Lisa Page still had security clearances.

BREAKING: FBI admits that @realDonaldTrump haters still have Top Secret security clearances which allows them to access sensitive private information! pic.twitter.com/T5rxuzekyk — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) April 11, 2018

The response, from FBI Assistant Director Gregory Brower reads “[a]ll FBI employees must maintain a Top Secret security clearance”.

“Because of security concerns and law enforcement sensitivities, the FBI does not reveal the specific accesses granted to particular employees.” Brower added.

Appearing on Fox News, Senator Paul warned that this potentially means the exposed officials, who called Trump “an idiot” and “a loathsome human,” can still access information regarding the investigation, posing a potential threat to national security.

“So if [Strzok and Page are] still FBI agents, which apparently they are,” Paul told Fox News’ “Outnumbered Overtime,” “the [FBI’s] non-answer specifically really is an answer, and [it] says they can search our databases.”

In their communications to each other, the two FBI officials who were romantically involved, also referred to an FBI secret society and an ‘insurance policy’ for if Trump was elected.

“Peter Strzok and Lisa Page are enemies of President Trump. They were spending time at work trying to figure out how to keep him from being president, and if he were president, trying to have some sort of insurance policy to, I guess, prevent him from acting as president,” Paul noted.

Paul urged that Strzok and Page “need to be fired. At the very least, they need to be suspended from any privileges to look at these databases until it’s determined whether or not they can still remain at the FBI.”

Senator Paul is flagging this up not only because of the anti-Trump bias within the FBI, but also because he is keen to see reforms to FISA’s Section 702 to require a new warrant whenever intelligence agencies request to search a database containing information on American citizens that has been collected while carrying out foreign surveillance.