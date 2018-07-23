Rand Paul Will Ask Trump to Revoke Brennan's Security Clearance

Sen. Rand Paul stated Monday that he intends to ask President Donald Trump to revoke ex-CIA Director John Brennan’s security clearance.

In a statement released on Twitter, the Kentucky Republican questioned whether Brennan was “making millions of dollars” by leaking to the press secrets concerning the president.

“Is John Brennan monetizing his security clearance?” Paul asked. “Is John Brennan making millions of dollars divulging secrets to the mainstream media with his attacks on @realDonaldTrump.”

Paul in a follow-up tweet revealed that he would ask for Brennan’s clearance to be revoked in a scheduled meeting with Trump.

“Today I will meet with the President and I will ask him to revoke John Brennan’s security clearance!” Paul said.

Since leaving his role at the CIA during the Obama administration, Brennan has taken a position as a senior national security and intelligence analyst for both MSNBC and NBC News.

Brennan has been highly critical of the president, making regular statements on social media denouncing Trump’s actions.

In his latest remark on Twitter earlier this month, Brennan weighed in on Trump’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki.

“Donald Trump’s press conference performance in Helsinki rises to & exceeds the threshold of ‘high crimes & misdemeanors,’ Brennan said. “It was nothing short of treasonous. Not only were Trump’s comments imbecilic, he is wholly in the pocket of Putin. Republican Patriots: Where are you???”

According to Politico, Paul’s announcement comes after Fox News host Tucker Carlson noted last week that Brennan still retained his clearance despite no longer working for the federal government.