Rand Paul's neighbors rip media 'landscaping dispute' reports

Image Credits: Gage Skidmore / Flickr.

The Bowling Green, Ky. neighbor who allegedly sucker attack Sen. Rand Paul last weekend, causing six broken ribs, was aggressively anti-Trump and anti-GOP in his social media, calling for the impeachment of the president and urging Russia investigator Robert Mueller to “fry Trump’s gonads.”

Captured screen grabs of Rene Boucher’s Facebook page provided to Secrets and taken down since the event also show that the anesthesiologist was a fan of the #NeverTrump clan.

His lawyer said that politics played no part and it has been suggested that the two verbally tussled over lawn clippings, leaving the impression that the Republican Kentucky senator was a negligent landscaper.

But seven neighbors in the Rivergreen gated community told Secrets Wednesday that the Pauls are friendly homeowners who kept their property tidy.

Read more


Related Articles

Mass Public Temper Tantrum Caught on Camera

Mass Public Temper Tantrum Caught on Camera

U.S. News
Comments
DHS: 70 Percent of TSA Screenings Fail To Catch Bombs or Weapons

DHS: 70 Percent of TSA Screenings Fail To Catch Bombs or Weapons

U.S. News
Comments

Poll: 82 Percent Of Trump Voters Would Vote The Same Way Today

U.S. News
Comments

Creepy: In June Interview, Kevin Spacey Said He Was ‘One of the Good Guys’

U.S. News
Comments

Donna Brazile Suggests Media Were Panicked Over Questions About Hillary’s Health

U.S. News
Comments

Comments