Rand Paul's Wife Rips Media Coverage after Husband's Attack

Sen. Rand Paul’s (R-Ky.) wife ripped the media on Wednesday for its coverage of the alleged assault against the senator earlier this month, saying some outlets have “victimized” him a second time.

“It is incredibly hurtful that some news outlets have victimized Rand a second time as he struggles to recover, delighting in hateful headlines like ‘Not A Perfect Neighbor,’ and concocting theories about an ‘ongoing dispute,’ based on nothing more than speculation from an attention-seeking person with no knowledge of anything to do with us,” Kelley Paul wrote in an op-ed for CNN.

Rand Paul returned to the Senate last week after suffering six broken ribs when his neighbor, Rene Boucher, allegedly attacked him in early November.

Boucher, Paul’s neighbor for 17 years, pleaded not guilty earlier this month to a fourth-degree assault charge. He faces up to a year in jail if convicted and is due back in court Nov. 30 for a pretrial hearing.

