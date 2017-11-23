Rand Paul’s Wife Rips Media for ‘Hateful’ Reporting on Husband’s Injuries

The wife of Sen. Rand Paul (R., Ky.) described in an article published Wednesday the excruciating pain her husband is enduring after he was injured in an attack, and she squarely blamed it on their neighbor, Rene Boucher, without naming him.

“Since the attack, my husband Rand Paul hasn’t taken a single breath without pain,” Kelley Paul wrote in a piece published on CNN’s website. She described how the attack on Nov. 3 left her husband with six broken ribs, three displaced, pleural effusion, and now pneumonia.

Boucher has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor assault. His attorney, Matthew Baker, told CNN earlier this month that his client regrets the incident, adding, “If he had to do it over again, I can assure you it would have been handled much more diplomatically.”

According to Kelley Paul’s account, and contrary to many claims in the media, Boucher’s alleged actions had no connection to an existing dispute over lawn maintenance, nor did they constitute an “altercation” in which Paul himself participated.

