Rand: Rice Committed a Crime, ‘Did Something That’s Devastating’

During an interview on Thursday’s “Kilmeade & Friends” on Fox News Radio, Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) responded to a question on whether he thought Susan Rice committed a crime by stating, “Yeah. I think she did something that’s devastating, and that is to take top secret information without a warrant for looking at an American individual, and exposed that individual, and then perhaps be associated with people who may have leaked this information.”

Rand said that Rice “did something terribly damaging to the country because we can’t allow — you know, the intelligence community loses a lot of credibility when we find out it’s being politicized. And so, there are dangers really to having political people use top secret information for political purposes. And I think the more we learn about Susan Rice, the more we’re going to learn that she’s been involved, I think, in a lot of shenanigans with using intelligence at the White House for political purposes.”

